By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday’s snowstorm brought the highest snowfall totals to western Pennsylvania since the 2010 “Snowmageddon” when there were reports of 9 inches of snow.
As of Thursday morning, some areas reported up to 16 inches of snow.
Pikes Peak in Indiana County reported 16 inches of snow, and just behind it was Brush Valley in Indiana County, reporting 15 inches of snow.
In Allegheny County, Pittsburgh reported 9.4 inches of snow, which was just .4 inches less than “Snowmageddon” in February 2010 when we saw 9.7 inches of snow.
The rest of the surrounding area saw double-digit inches in snowfall on Wednesday.
McMurray in Washington County reported 10.5 inches of snow, Freeport in Armstrong County reported 10.1 inches of snow, and Butler County reported 10 inches of snow.
