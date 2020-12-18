By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 827 new Coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 741 are confirmed from 2,625 PCR tests. There are 86 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1-week-old to 98 years with a median age of 47 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from November 13 to December 17.

Of the 27 additional deaths, the dates ranged from November 20 to December 17.

The age of those that died was as follows; two people were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s, eight were in their 90.

Eleven of the newly-reported deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

The age groups of the newly-reported cases are as follows:

00-04: 17

05-12: 34

13-18: 41

19-24: 67

25-49: 272

50-64: 192

65+: 204

There were 446 cases among females and 381 cases among males.

There have been 2,768 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 770.

There have been 44,684 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

