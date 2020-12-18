By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,320 new cases of Coronavirus and 216 additional deaths Friday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 538,655 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Currently, there are 6,209 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, according to the Health Department. Of that number, 1,246 patients are being cared for in ICUs.

The statewide death toll has risen to 13,608.

There are 3,118,874 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 46,545 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,514 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 55,059 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 8,047 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,480 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

