Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Grace

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Grace came to Animal Friends with a group of cats after their owner passed away. She is a shy cat who understandably has had good days and bad days since being admitted to our care. But, our staff and volunteers are working hard to help her feel more comfortable and have been rewarded with some wonderful progress! Grace would do best in a home with an experienced owner who has lots of tasty tuna treats on hand.

To find out more about how to adopt Grace, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Cricket & Maggie

Orphans of the Storm



Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Cricket is a wonderful 7-month-old kitten. She is friendly and loves attention.

Cricket is very playful! She is great with kids and other cats. Cricket is also housetrained.

Call us to meet this little gem!

To find out more about how to adopt Cricket, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Maggie is a cute Pug mix who needs a very patient adopter. It will take dedication too as she will require several visits to warm up to a potential adopter. Maggie becomes very attached and is protective of the staff she knows well.

She likes her walks with volunteers, but doesn’t like them petting her. Maggie likes her belly rubbed and is affectionate and loving once she trusts you.

She is not good with kids or cats.

To find out more about how to adopt Maggie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

