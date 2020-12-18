Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A real-life Grinch has been causing trouble at Cranberry Elementary School.
The school posted a video to the district’s Facebook page, showing the Grinch breaking into the school along with his dog Max.
The Grinch wraps up Cindy Loo, destroys some decorations, and even tries to get away with stealing the Christmas tree!
Luckily, police were able to keep him from stealing all of Christmas from the school.
