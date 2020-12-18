SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Honda has recalled 1.4 million cars for various problems.

The recall is due to the possibility of the drive shaft breaking, software flaws, and window switches overheating in some models.

This recall covers Honda Civic hybrids from 2012, Honda Fits from 2007-2014, and certain Acura ILX models.

Also in the recall are some Honda Accords and Insights.

To see if your car is part of the recall, head to Honda’s website.

