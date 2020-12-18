Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Honda has recalled 1.4 million cars for various problems.
The recall is due to the possibility of the drive shaft breaking, software flaws, and window switches overheating in some models.
This recall covers Honda Civic hybrids from 2012, Honda Fits from 2007-2014, and certain Acura ILX models.
Also in the recall are some Honda Accords and Insights.
To see if your car is part of the recall, head to Honda’s website.
