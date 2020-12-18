Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Aviary is welcoming two new tiny baby birds.
A fluffy Mariana Fruit-Dove was born and took its first flight, becoming the first of its kind to fledge at the National Aviary.
The Victorian Crowned Pigeons also just had a little baby — their tenth chick since 2016.
The Aviary says the little chick is growing big and strong and will soon fledge the nest. Victorian Crowned Pigeons are near threatened.
Right now the National Aviary is closed until Jan. 4 under state orders.
