PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a rough morning for drivers trying to get into the city of Pittsburgh on Friday.

Crashes on Route 65 and Route 28 caused massive delays.

A jack-knifed tractor trailer shut down Route 65 around 5:30 on Friday morning.

According to Allegheny County Dispatch, more than 100 gallons of gasoline were spilled in the crash.

Crews were forced to lay out sheets to soak up the spill.

Traffic had to be rerouted away from the McKees Rocks Bridge, a vital link for morning commuters.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Pittsburgh Police are still investigating the cause.

Then, about an hour later on Route 28 North, Allegheny County Dispatch confirmed six vehicles were involved in a crash between exits 13 and 14.

The northbound lanes were closed and traffic had to be detoured.

Drivers in the southbound lanes were seeing a lot of red taillights as traffic was crawling for portions of the morning commute.

County dispatch officials confirmed one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police in New Kensington say ice played a factor in this crash.

Public Works crews have said over the past few days there could be some slick spots.

They advise people to stick express caution and give yourself some extra braking distance.