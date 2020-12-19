SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
The Washington Co. restaurant opened its doors for indoor dining on Friday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Angelo’s Restaurant in Washington County reopened to indoor dining on Friday in defiance of the state’s orders.

People could be seen eating inside the restaurant.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The owner called Governor Wolf’s latest shutdown of indoor dining “crippling” and said he’ll face whatever consequences may come.

Michael Passalacqua says despite health experts saying otherwise, he doesn’t believe restaurants are making people sick.

