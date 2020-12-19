By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,015 new Coronavirus cases and 7 new deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 670 are confirmed from 2,403 PCR tests. There are 345 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 2-weeks-old to 97 years with a median age of 45 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from November 17 to December 18.

46 positive tests are more than a week old.

Of the 7 newly reported deaths, the deaths ranged from December 11 to December 18.

One person was in their 40’s, one person was in their 60’s, two people were in their 70’s, one person was in their 80’s, and two people were in their 90’s.

Two of the seven deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

The age groups and gender of the newly-reported cases follow: 00-04 – 18

05-12 – 28

13-18 – 36

19-24 – 103

25-49 – 394

50-64 – 230

65+ – 206 The genders of the newly reported cases follow: Female – 501

Male – 514 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 19, 2020

There have been 2,783 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 777.

There have been 45,699 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: