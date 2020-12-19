Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Healthcare workers at Excela Health in Westmoreland County and Butler Health System began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
Frontline workers at Excela Health were the first to receive the vaccine and while not mandatory, about 70% of employees said they would get the shot.
Butler Health System received 975 doses in its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and nurses and doctors at Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals were the first to be vaccinated.
Healthcare workers are hoping that this marks the turning point in the pandemic.
You must log in to post a comment.