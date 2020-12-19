By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — The district attorney in Greene County says he will support business that defy Governor Tom Wolf’s current Coronavirus restrictions.
David Russo says any business that has a license revoked by a state official can file a criminal complaint with his office.
In a press release, Russo says that small businesses are “the heart of Greene County” and that it is his duty to protect the citizens of crimes committed against them by individuals, but it also his duty to “protect his community from crimes committed by the government.”
Russo says a county detective will investigate it as a possible case of “official oppression.”
The current restrictions in place went into effect on Saturday, December 12, shutting down indoor dining, limiting gatherings, and more.
These restrictions are in effect until January 4.
