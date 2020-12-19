Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRAFTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A water main break on the 1000 block of Steuben Street has shut down the roadway in both directions Saturday evening, according to dispatchers.
The closure specifically affects the portion of Steuben Street located between Herschel Street and Wymore Street in the Crafton Heights neighborhood.
Dispatchers say that the water main break was first reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and that Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority crews are responding to the area.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the water main break.
You must log in to post a comment.