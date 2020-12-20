Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — Police in Ellwood City are searching for a missing 18-year-old girl.
Police say that Kaylea Neupauer was last seen on Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. when family found her car approximately three blocks from her house.
She is approximately 4’10” and weighs approximately 75 pounds with brown hair.
She is possibly wearing jeans, a black sweater, and black boots.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ellwood City Police Department at (724)656-9300.
