By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a two-car crash in Beaver County.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

Officials say the head-on crash happened at the 2400 block of Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township on Monday. The coroner’s office and the state police have been requested for the investigation, Beaver County Emergency Services said.

The call came in around 4:05 p.m.

