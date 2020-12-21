Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a two-car crash in Beaver County.
Officials say the head-on crash happened at the 2400 block of Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township on Monday. The coroner’s office and the state police have been requested for the investigation, Beaver County Emergency Services said.
The call came in around 4:05 p.m.
#BREAKING: Two vehicle head-on crash along Broadhead Rd in Hopewell Twp, Beaver County. Unknown injuries. Both cars heavily damaged. Broadhead is closed in the 2400 Block. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oQuZcAQUrF
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) December 21, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.