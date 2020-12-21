By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,412 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,155 are confirmed from 2,036 PCR tests. There are 257 probable cases.

The health department says new cases range in age from two weeks to 102 years, with 44 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 10 to 20. Three positive tests are more than one week old.

There have been 2,911 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 780.

There have been 47,111 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

