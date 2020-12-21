By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Leaders from Point State Park and Duquesne Light are set to come together to work on a possible future for the Tree of Lights.
The meeting is set to take place Monday according to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Earlier this year, Duquesne Light said this would be the final year for the iconic tree at Point State Park.
The joint decision was made as a way to preserve the historical grounds of Fort Duquesne.
But now, due to public outcry and a petition circling the city, the two sides are re-engaging in a discussion about the tree’s home.
Pete Linko, the petition founder states “It’s so important that folks who are going through some difficult times continue to see this light. It’s more than just a tree of lights. It’s a symbol of the resilience of Pittsburgh.”
