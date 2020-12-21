PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter begins at 5:02 a.m.!

Much of today will be dry and cloudy with high temperatures around 40 degrees.

Rain and snow arrive later around dinner time bringing about 1-2″ by Tuesday morning to areas north and along the ridges.

Most places will see less than an inch.

Tuesday snow showers will wrap up by late morning and temperatures will stay near normal in the upper 30’s.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday, we stay dry before we see our next big system arrive for the holidays.

Thursday, much of the region will see rain in the morning and afternoon then as colder air filters in we will see a switch to snow and falling temperatures.

It’ll take a little time for the ground temperature to catch up with the air temperature, but areas Friday could wake up to an inch of snow on the ground or more in the higher elevations (still too early for exact amounts).

That would give us the official “White Christmas” if there is 1″ of fresh snow on the ground.

Travel will be tricky!

High temperatures on Friday will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season, only making it to the mid 20’s for our highs and we struggle to make it to 30 degrees on Saturday.

