By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 53-year-old man.
Police say Deric Bryan Davis was last in contact with his family on Dec. 14. He is described as 6-foot-3 with brown eyes. Police say he walks with a gait motion on his tiptoes.
Davis is from Brighton Heights.
SVU detectives seek the public’s help in locating missing, 53 yr old Deric Bryan Davis. He is 6’3” 200 lbs and from the Brighton Heights neighborhood. If you have any information on his whereabouts please call SVU at 412-323-7141. https://t.co/dxova4gUSZ pic.twitter.com/9fYVLHsMmU
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 22, 2020
Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.
