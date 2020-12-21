BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 53-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Deric Bryan Davis was last in contact with his family on Dec. 14. He is described as 6-foot-3 with brown eyes. Police say he walks with a gait motion on his tiptoes.

Davis is from Brighton Heights.

