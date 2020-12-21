BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
Filed Under:Derry Township, Local TV, Missing Girl, Missing Teen, State Police, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway girl.

Police say Dajah Whetstone ran away from Adelphoi, a not-for-profit child care agency, in Derry Township Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 724-697-5780.

