Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway girl.
Police say Dajah Whetstone ran away from Adelphoi, a not-for-profit child care agency, in Derry Township Sunday evening.
The below pictured female Dajah Whetstone 14 YOA ran away from Adelphoi on Ligonier St in Derry Twp. around 1730 hours on 12/20/20. Anyone with information please call PSP KISKI 724-697-5780. pic.twitter.com/SgALlmmFJx
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 21, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 724-697-5780.
You must log in to post a comment.