By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Nation is remembering Kevin Greene.

Green died Monday at the age of 58, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. The linebacker spent three years in Pittsburgh during his 15-year career from 1993-95.

Current and former Steelers took to social media to share their condolences.

“So sad to hear the news of Kevin Greene passing away. I only had a couple of interactions with him but when we did talk he always spoke with great energy and passion. May he be at peace and his family stay strong,” Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward said on Twitter.

Cornerback Joe Haden also remembered the legend.

Stephon Tuitt, who wears No. 91 — the number Greene wore in Pittsburgh — said, “it’s a honor to Represent this legendary number today” before Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

“I will make y’all proud. Prayers to Kevin Greene a legend,” Tuitt tweeted.

Former Steelers Alan Faneca, Chris Hoke and Mel Blount also reacted to Greene’s death. Bill Cowher also tweeted condolences.

Members of Steelers Nation also expressed their condolences following the news.

Steelers fan and Mt. Lebanon native Joe Manganiello shared a picture he took with Greene.