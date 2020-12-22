BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celina Pompeani’s mom is revealing her secrets behind her delicious Merry Cherry Cheesecake Cookies!

Lisa Pompeani’s Merry Cherry Cheesecake Cookies

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

-Two 8 oz packages of cream cheese
-Two eggs
-One tsp lemon juice
-One tsp of pure vanilla extract
-Wafer cookies
-3/4 cup of sugar
-One can of cherry pie filling

Directions:

-Place vanilla wafer in decorative cupcake holders
-Fill 3/4 full of the mixture up above
-Bake at 350 for about 15-20 minutes
-Remove from oven
-After they cool, top with the cherry pie filling

