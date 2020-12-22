Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — The Charleroi Fire Department said 19 of its firefighters have gotten the coronavirus vaccine.
In a Facebook post, the department said the firefighters were invited to the Mon Valley Hospital to get the vaccine.
“We are committed to being a part of the solution and encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, social distance, and consider getting the vaccine in order to help end the global pandemic,” the Facebook post reads.
