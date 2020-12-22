By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 7,962 new cases of Coronavirus and 231 additional deaths Tuesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 571,551 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 6,090 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. According to the Health Department, that’s double the peak in the spring. Of those hospitalized, 1,217 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 14,212.

There are 3,168,882 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 48,407 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,810 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 57,217 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 8,122 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,955 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

