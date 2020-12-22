ERIE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — A man firing shots at a gun range in northwest Pennsylvania began firing at another man and was then shot to death by a third man, state police said.
State police say there were called to the State Gamelands gun range in Greene Township on Tuesday for the report of a shooting. Police say an investigation revealed that Robert Eppley was shooting downrange before he turned and started shooting at a 28-year-old man from Erie.
Police say a 67-year-old Erie man allegedly saw what was happening and opened fire on Eppley, who was shot multiple times and died at the scene. Officials say the 28-year-old man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds at a hospital, and the 67-year-old man is in custody.
His name and the name of the wounded man weren’t released. No charges were immediately announced.
The range has been closed until further notice, and police are investigating.
