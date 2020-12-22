Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Northview Heights over the summer.
Police say 19-year-old Maurice White Jr. was arrested Tuesday in Wilkinsburg. He is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and gun charges.
Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shotspotter alert around 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 23 in Northview Heights. According to police, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the 100 block of Penfort Street and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
