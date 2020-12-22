BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is surveying artists about its public art process.

On Twitter, the city put out a call for artists who have worked with them before.

They say they want to gather feedback on how artists hear about and participate in the city’s public art commissions and how they can improve the process. They say they also want to update the Public Art & Civic Design’s active mailing list.

You can find a link to the survey here.

