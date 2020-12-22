By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is surveying artists about its public art process.
On Twitter, the city put out a call for artists who have worked with them before.
Calling all artists! Have you worked with us to improve #Pittsburgh's public spaces? Do you want to help create more public art?
Our @PLANPGH Public Art & Civic Design Division wants to hear from you. Share your thoughts on our public art process. SURVEY: https://t.co/8Fjz2nhnsn pic.twitter.com/TTSX8kVjeD
— City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) December 21, 2020
They say they want to gather feedback on how artists hear about and participate in the city’s public art commissions and how they can improve the process. They say they also want to update the Public Art & Civic Design’s active mailing list.
You can find a link to the survey here.
