BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear when the incident took place.
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Langeloth, Local News, Smith Township, Smith Township Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LANGELOTH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Washington County.

Officers from the Smith Township Police Department responded to Tucker’s Market following reports of a female who allegedly threatened a store worker with a handgun and demanded money.

(Courtesy: Smith Township Police Department)

The female was wearing a white hoodie and also dropped a hat while fleeing the scene.

(Courtesy: Smith Township Police Department)

Police say that it has been reported that the female had freckles on her face and had purplish-blue eye makeup.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact the Smith Township Police Department.

Comments