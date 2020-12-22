Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LANGELOTH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Washington County.
Officers from the Smith Township Police Department responded to Tucker’s Market following reports of a female who allegedly threatened a store worker with a handgun and demanded money.
The female was wearing a white hoodie and also dropped a hat while fleeing the scene.
Police say that it has been reported that the female had freckles on her face and had purplish-blue eye makeup.
Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact the Smith Township Police Department.
