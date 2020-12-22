BREAKING NEWS:Allegheny Co. Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Accused Of Shooting McKeesport Police Officer
The incident took place on Monday evening.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROCHESTER (KDKA) — Police in Rochester Borough are investigating a robbery that took place at a Subway restaurant.

Police say that they were dispatched to Adams Street around 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a robbery that had just occurred.

Video footage from the restaurant showed a suspect who appeared to be a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

An employee from the restaurant appeared to fight back with the suspect.

The Rochester Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is pleased asked to contact the Rochester Borough Police Department at (724) 775-1100.

