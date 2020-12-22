Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — An 18-year-old was hit and killed by the driver of a tractor-trailer along Route 119 in Westmoreland County.
Police say Brandon Peterson was hit Tuesday by the tractor-trailer, which was traveling south in the right lane. Law enforcement says Peterson’s vehicle, a Ram 2500, was disabled on the right shoulder, and he had stepped out onto the shoulder when he was hit.
The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene, police say.
You must log in to post a comment.