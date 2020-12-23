By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — The Wilds at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio is helping to expand the population of a “near threatened” species. They have just welcomed their second white rhino calf this month.

The not-so-little baby boy was born last Friday, Dec. 18, in the facility’s large, heated barn.

The baby doesn’t have a name yet, but the zoo says he is the first calf for his mom, Kali. She was also at The Wilds, seven years ago.

Her baby is the 24th white rhino to be born at The Wilds.

Zookeepers say they will soon be introducing mother and son to Kifaru and her calf, who was born on Dec. 9.

Roscoe, the 16-year-old rhino, fathered both calves.

The Wilds Vice President Dr. Jan Ramer says in a news release, “Welcoming our second white rhinoceros calf this month truly is a wonderful gift. These little ambassadors for their species will touch your heart when you come to visit us for a Winter at The Wilds tour! Thanks to our community’s support, we can continue our important conservation work with threatened and endangered species, and continue inspiring others to take action to help make a positive difference in our world.”

Visitors can see the calves in person during the facility’s Winter at The Wilds Tour. Tours are available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April. Please note that reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance.