PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has some ideas for holiday snacks!
Holiday Pimento Cheese
Ingredients:
10 ounces cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 cup pickled jalapenos, chopped
6 ounces Peppadew peppers – chopped
5 cups shredded Cheddar (approximately 1 1/4 pounds)
1 to 2 tablespoons Sriracha
Serve with Crostini or with a holiday crudities
Directions:
Combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, garlic powder, onion powder and celery seed. Mix in the pickled jalapenos, piquillo peppers and grated Cheddar. Add the Sriracha and combine. Taste and add more mayonnaise and Sriracha, if necessary. Chill before serving.
Crostini:
1 Baguette French Bread ~ sliced about ¼ inch thick
Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing
Finely ground sea salt, preferably gray salt
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place the slices in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven until golden brown and just beginning to crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and lightly brush the bread slices on both sides with olive oil, then season lightly with salt. Let cool.
