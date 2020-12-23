By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation partnered with Walmart to give over 200 kids $20,000 in gift cards for the holidays.

He surprised kids of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania with a video message Tuesday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) and the JuJu Foundation partner with @Walmart to provide over $20,000 in gift cards to over 200 Pittsburgh kids for the Holidays… VIEW RELEASE HERE: https://t.co/YIaksmGrZk pic.twitter.com/jzfW8lJqCs — JuJu Foundation (@JuJuFoundation) December 23, 2020

“This holiday, I wanted to share a small gift with all of you. In partnership with the Walmart Foundation, I’m excited to let each of you know that you will be receiving a $100 Walmart gift card to use on some toys and Christmas gifts this year,” said Smith-Schuster in a release. “I hope this will bring a sense joy and happiness to you and your families this holiday season!”

Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania CEO Dr. Lisa Abel-Palmieri said in the press release that about 70% of their members come from single-parent households. Abel-Palmieri thanked Smith-Schuster and his team for bringing some holiday cheer.

Earlier this month, Smith-Schuster and his foundation also paid $12,500 in layaway balances at the Burlington store in Pittsburgh.