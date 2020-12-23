Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Patients and staff at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital were treated to a holiday surprise on Tuesday.
Internationally recognized opera performer, Marianne Cornetti, along with the artistic director of the Pittsburgh Festival Opera, delivered holiday cheer in the form of music.
That wasn’t all, though.
Dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, they also brought a sleigh full of gifts.
“As a child, when they’re in a hospital, not able to see family members, I can’t imagine, I can’t,” said Cornetti. “So this brings a little bit of light and Christmas spirit to the kids. It’s just a joy to me.”
The hospital staff said it was just what they needed to lift their spirits this time of year.
