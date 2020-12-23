WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
Duquesne Light says more than 700 customers are without power.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A rollover crash has closed a portion of a road and temporarily knocked out power to more than 700 homes in Penn Hills.

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

Officials say the 1200 block Universal Road is closed between Stotler Road and North Joslyn Drive until further notice after the crash sheared a pole and brought down wires Wednesday night. Duquesne Light said more than 700 customers were without power for about one hour in Penn Hills.

Officials are searching for the driver after the vehicle was found unoccupied.

