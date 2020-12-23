By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A rollover crash has closed a portion of a road and temporarily knocked out power to more than 700 homes in Penn Hills.
Officials say the 1200 block Universal Road is closed between Stotler Road and North Joslyn Drive until further notice after the crash sheared a pole and brought down wires Wednesday night. Duquesne Light said more than 700 customers were without power for about one hour in Penn Hills.
Penn Hills: Multi-vehicle crash with sheered pole and wires down – 1200 block Universal Rd; Universal Rd will be closed between Stotler Rd and N Joslyn Dr until further notice.
Officials are searching for the driver after the vehicle was found unoccupied.
