By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — In order to help businesses across the state hurting from the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, Gov. Tom Wolf says he will begin transferring $145 million in funds from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund at the state Insurance Department to be disbursed through grants to businesses.

The proposal would require a vote from the Republican-majority Legislature to appropriate the money, and there has been no deal struck to accomplish that.

In a press release from the Governor’s Office, Gov. Wolf says:

“Business owners and employees have worked hard to protect their customers and their communities during this pandemic, and I thank all of those who have prioritized health and safety despite the hardship of the past several months. Our business owners and workers have been forced to make sacrifices because of COVID-19 and they need and deserve our support.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that my administration will make funds available to help businesses whose operations and revenue were significantly adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Gov. Wolf is seeking to give the money in grants to businesses that have the greatest need for help. The money is a surplus in the Insurance Department’s Worker’s Compensation Security Fund.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)