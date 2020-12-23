By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,605 new cases of Coronavirus and 230 additional deaths Wednesday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 581,156 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 6,151 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. According to the Health Department, that’s double the peak in the spring. Of those hospitalized, 1,236 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 14,442.

There are 3,181,266 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 49,042 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 8,942 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 57,984 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 8,138 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 18,143 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

