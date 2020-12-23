By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority board has approved a two-year contract with union employees.
The contract was already approved by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85. The contract covers 2,300 bus and rail operators, maintenance workers, service personnel, administrative employees and first-level supervisors.
The contract includes 2.75% wage increases in both years.
The Port Authority says it’s retroactive to July 2020 and extends through June 30, 2022. The previous contract expired this summer.
It’s the result of several months of negotiations.
“We believe this agreement is fair to taxpayers, our riders and the transit employees who have worked hard to improve service,” said Jeff Letwin, Port Authority Board chair, in a release. “I want to congratulate everyone who was involved in the contract negotiations.”
You must log in to post a comment.