PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year for most of us, but for Santa Claus, it’s the busiest time of the year.
That was evident on Wednesday afternoon when he made time to bring Christmas cheer to students of the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.
Santa rode around on a school bus and visited neighborhoods throughout the school district.
School officials relayed a message from Santa before his trip – don’t gather in crowds due to the pandemic and make sure you’re wearing a mask.
“We’re excited to spread some holiday cheer to our students and families,” said Dr. Kara Eckert, the principal of Whitehall Elementary School. “We’ve been remote for a couple of weeks now and we wanted to spend some time saying hello and spreading cheer for all the students.”
There was also a cool way the district integrated technology into Santa’s visit – providing a special mobile app that tracked Santa’s route so they could know when he would be coming through a student’s neighborhood.
