By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A reimagined Bigelow Boulevard between Fifth and Forbes avenues is officially open.

A collaboration between the City of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh brought a “complete street” that enhances pedestrian safety and accommodates both motor vehicles, bicycles, and other modes of transportation.

“I’d like to thank the University of Pittsburgh, Chancellor Gallagher and the Oakland community for developing and implementing an improvement plan that creates a safer experience for the thousands of people who use this block of Bigelow – students, commuters, neighbors and people who work in Oakland,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

The construction included a new streetscape design that expanded sidewalks and crosswalk lanes, upgrading the bus stop area, and including an upgraded bike connection.

There are also updates to the water lines, power distribution, and new green spaces that will manage rainfall through sustainable landscaping.

“I am grateful to Mayor Bill Peduto and the City of Pittsburgh for their continued partnership,” said University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher. “The new-and-improved Bigelow Boulevard is safer, more accessible, and set to enhance how University of Pittsburgh students, neighbors and visitors will experience Oakland for decades to come.”

The total cost of the project was $23.7 million and was funded by the University of Pittsburgh general budget as well as a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.