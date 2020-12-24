By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,230 new cases of Coronavirus and 276 additional deaths Thursday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 590,386 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 6,142 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. According to the Health Department, that’s double the peak in the spring. Of those hospitalized, 1,263 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 14,718.

There are 3,193,528 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 49,840 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 9,070 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 58,910 cases at nursing or personal care facilities. Out of total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 18,340 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

