NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) — The world has Santa Claus, But Highlands High School has Mrs. Black.

“If I can put a smile on these kids’ faces, that’s all that matters,” said Kathy Black, a physical education teacher at HHS.

She has no red sleigh or reindeer. Instead, this Santa’s helper arrives in a red Jeep driven by her daughter.

“After I’ve dropped it off, they come out on their porch and sometimes they come out and they wave. And they always say thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Black.

When the building closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, students lost access to the free student store, named the Ram’s Den after the school’s mascot. It provides students with essential items for free.

Students had access to things like “shirts, shorts, t-shirts, winter coats, hats, boots, everything you could think of,” Black told KDKA.

And when winter hit the area last week, the calls for those coats came pouring in.

Black has been addressing the need ever since by opening the store by appointment only and doing deliveries for students without transportation

“We are lucky to have generous donations from the teachers and staff here at Highlands,” said Black.

Black said this is also her way of checking in on the kids she cares for, telling KDKA, “That’s all that matters at this point.”

The Ram’s Den is not accepting any physical donations from the public at the moment. Students can make an appointment with her using this email address: kblack@goldenrams.com