Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of one person at a home in Mount Oliver.
According to county police, just before midnight on Wednesday, first responders found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso inside a home in the 200 block of Anthony Street.
He was taken to a local hospital where he ultimately died.
County police’s preliminary investigation has found that two masked people forced entry into the home and shot the man during a robbery.
Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 1-833-255-8477.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.