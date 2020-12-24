WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
Allegheny County Police are investigating a robbery that turned deadly in Mount Oliver.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of one person at a home in Mount Oliver.

According to county police, just before midnight on Wednesday, first responders found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso inside a home in the 200 block of Anthony Street.

He was taken to a local hospital where he ultimately died.

County police’s preliminary investigation has found that two masked people forced entry into the home and shot the man during a robbery.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 1-833-255-8477.

