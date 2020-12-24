PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With winter weather coming to the area, restrictions will be going into place at 7:00 this evening.

It will impact the Parkway West outbound from the Fort Pitt Tunnel to I-79.

It is a level 1 restriction so more of it impacts commercial vehicles like tractor-trailers.

For most of us, this means you can’t tow a trailer on the back of your vehicle, take a motorhome or motorcycle on this stretch of the parkway.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches

Motorcycles

These same restrictions will go into place at 3:00 on I-79 from I-80 to I-90.

Level 3 restrictions will be in place along I-90.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Allegheny County Public Works is bracing for the snow as well.

It will have 24 trucks out taking care of the roads, with the potential to bring in more drivers if needed.

Public works says this storm could be tricky because pretreating is not an option with it starting as rain. They expect snow to start sticking to the roads around 10:00 tonight.

Drivers are advised to take it slow and watch for slick spots.

You are also asked to give yourself plenty of braking room and to keep your distance from plow trucks.