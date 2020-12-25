WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Christmas, Merry Christmas, Penguins, Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports, Steelers, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The local sports teams and coaches in Pittsburgh took the time to spread holiday cheer on Christmas Day.

The Penguins, Steelers, Pirates, Mike Sullivan, and Pat Narduzzi were among those wishing a Merry Christmas.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan shared a message of his own in addition to that shared by the team.

University of Pittsburgh football head coach Pat Narduzzi shared a message as well.

Comments