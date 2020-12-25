By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The local sports teams and coaches in Pittsburgh took the time to spread holiday cheer on Christmas Day.
The Penguins, Steelers, Pirates, Mike Sullivan, and Pat Narduzzi were among those wishing a Merry Christmas.
From our family to yours, #MerryChristmas! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/ynttYhE4Q8
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2020
From our family to yours, Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/E7h6MbFGdA
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 25, 2020
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan shared a message of his own in addition to that shared by the team.
From Coach Sullivan, the players, and the Penguins organization, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays ❄️ pic.twitter.com/zXUqbVjeU3
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 25, 2020
From our family to yours, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pCMzPmyCxY
— Pirates (@Pirates) December 25, 2020
University of Pittsburgh football head coach Pat Narduzzi shared a message as well.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! And Hail to Pitt! pic.twitter.com/CgfHZR8X24
— Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 25, 2020
