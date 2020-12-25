WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several local projects are getting significant grant money from the state.

$8 million will go towards a new St. Clair Hospital outpatient center in Mt. Lebanon.

First National Bank will get $6 million for its new headquarters in the Lower Hill District on the Civic Arena site.

In that same area, another $4 million will go towards building parking garages.

The Symphony will get $3.5 million to renovate Heinz Hall.

Another $3 million will go to the expansion of the Heinz History Center.

