Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several local projects are getting significant grant money from the state.
$8 million will go towards a new St. Clair Hospital outpatient center in Mt. Lebanon.
First National Bank will get $6 million for its new headquarters in the Lower Hill District on the Civic Arena site.
In that same area, another $4 million will go towards building parking garages.
The Symphony will get $3.5 million to renovate Heinz Hall.
Another $3 million will go to the expansion of the Heinz History Center.
You must log in to post a comment.