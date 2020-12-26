By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,209 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths over the last two days.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,152 are confirmed from 3,973 PCR tests. There are 57 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 week to 98 years, with 48 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 18 to Dec. 25. 48 of the positive tests are more than a week old.

There have been 3,076 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 853.

There have been 50,859 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

