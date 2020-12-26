WINTER WEATHER:Record Snowfall Recorded For Christmas Day in Pittsburgh
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11:00 a.m.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,209 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths over the last two days.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,152 are confirmed from 3,973 PCR tests. There are 57 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 week to 98 years, with 48 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 18 to Dec. 25. 48 of the positive tests are more than a week old.

There have been 3,076 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 853.

There have been 50,859 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments