By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you thought there was a lot of snow this month, you would be right.

With a dusting of 0.4 inches of snow overnight, Pittsburgh has received a total of 26.1 inches this month, making it the second snowiest December on record, according to National Weather Service Pittsburgh.

The only time Pittsburgh has received more snow was in 1890 with a record of 41.8 inches reported.

The National Weather Service says that they have been collecting data on snowfall since 1880.

Still, with nearly a week left this December, there’s always the possibility we could see more snow.