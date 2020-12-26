By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) – The Upper St. Clair School District has been awarded a $17,307 equipment grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office for Safe Schools.
The grant will help the district replace 70 exterior locks, upgrading them by creating access cards and IDs rather than traditional keys.
It will also fund the installation of a card reader access control system at Boyce Middle School.
“The card reader access control system is in line with best practices,” Chief of School Police Sean Bryson said. “Access reader cards can be issued, their usage tracked, and terminated in a systematic low- cost manner after system installation.”
The grant was given to the school following a November 2019 security assessment from the Crime Prevention Center For Training and Services.
You must log in to post a comment.