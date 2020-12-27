NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) – President Donald Trump ultimately ended up signing a COVID-19 relief bill that will restore unemployment benefits along with other relief measures.

However, his late-night signature still doesn’t negate that pandemic unemployment benefits from the CARES Act expired on Sunday morning.

While some relief seems to be on the way, the pandemic has been incredibly difficult on many people financially, including Lora and Jason Clewes.

They live in New Brighton with their kids and they have been out of work.

“I feel like we really need the unemployment support more than anything,” Lora Clewes said. “I need longevity. I need stability. I need to know my kids are going to be okay. I’m doing the best that I can. My husband is doing the best he can while he’s injured. We just need that support.”

Lora is a waitress who has been laid off due to the restrictions on indoor dining throughout Pennsylvania and her husband Jason is out of work because of his health. He says he needs surgery before he’s cleared to work, a procedure that has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Their expanded unemployment assistance experience earlier in the month, making life incredibly difficult.

Lora said they’re suffering and after going without income for the past few weeks, extended unemployment benefits will be a relief.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s November unemployment report said 10.7 million Americans are unemployed and 2.8 were temporarily laid off – both numbers represent a decrease from October.